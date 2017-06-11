Woman charged with homicide in connection with found human remains in Blount County

MARYVILLE (WATE) – A Maryville woman has been charged in connection with the human remains found on her property Friday according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Karen Walker Headrick, 47, of Butterfly Gap Loop, Maryville, is charged with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse.

Headrick was taken into custody Friday morning and served with warrants Saturday evening.

She is currently being held on bonds totaling $1,250,000 pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. June 12.

BCSO says the Knox County Regional Forensics Center will release the identity of the deceased at the appropriate time.

Mary Ruth Walker, 69, was reported missing in early May from her home on Butterfly Gap Loop Road. It is still not yet known if Headrick’s case is connected to Walker’s disappearance.

On Friday, deputies located a burn pile on Headrick’s property that contained human remains.

Throughout the course of the investigation, investigators located a makeshift grave a short distance away from the burn pile. Additional evidence found at Headrick’s residence consisted of chemicals that were used in an attempt to conceal the decomposing body.

Investigators are continuing their investigation and processing evidence. New information will be released as it becomes available.