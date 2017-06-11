Predators’ Fisher, Josi visit tiny fan in hospice care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At only 2-years old, Trip Phinney has been fighting cancer for most of his life.

He’s also one of the biggest Preds fans you’ll find, recently rooting them on from his hospital bed. Now he has a couple fans of his own, after Roman Jose and Mike Fisher made a house call.

Little Trip is swept up in Preds fever. He’s hardly missed a game, despite spending much of this Stanley Cup run in the hospital.

“He’s pretty weak at this point, and they’re just keeping a close eye on him,” explained Stephanie Mullowney, who visited little Trip Friday evening.

Stephanie is new to Trip’s story, but after seeing a video of the two-year-old cheering on the Preds, she had to act.

The founder of Paperdolls Photography, an organization that specializes in special needs portraiture, would soon be involved in another photo opp.

“I immediately went and tagged Roman Josi in the post,” explained Mullowney. “So I inboxed him, and a few hours later he said, ‘Yes, I would love to come’.”

As soon as the team arrived home from Pittsburgh, there soon came a knock on the Phinney door.

Trip was home on hospice care at the time. Roman Josi and Mike Fisher paid a visit with plenty of Preds gear in hand.

“They just snuggled right up to him,” said Mullowney. “Trip was just as happy as he could be.”

That meeting was still fresh on the minds of Preds players on Saturday.

“It’s always tough,” explained Mike Fisher. “Trip is a week apart from my son.”

“They’re such a wonderful family, and for us it was just important to be there,” noted Roman Josi.

The meeting was just as important to little Trip, whose battle continues on now with the backing of Preds pride.

“He uses every ounce of what little energy that he has, to try his best just to be trip,” said Mullowney. “He’s their biggest littlest fan, he lit up.”

After months of medical bills, and now hospice care, a YouCaring account has been set up for anyone wishing to donate to the family’s cause.