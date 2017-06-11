Morristown Police investigating robbery at the Deluxe Inn

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – The Morristown Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Deluxe Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway which occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say an unknown male entered the lobby of the hotel, jumped over the registration desk and grabbed the female clerk. She was able to escape and run to a nearby grocery store to call police.

Police arrived to find the hotel area in disarray and a safe drug from behind the counter. It is not known which direction the suspect fled.

The male was described as tall and light-skinned, wearing dark clothing, gloves, ski mask and a cap.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Hamblen County dispatch center at 423-585-2701 or report anonymously on the MPD tip line at 423-585-1833.