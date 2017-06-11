Johnson City couple, 25 rescue cats displaced after early Sunday fire

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- A Johnson City couple is displaced after their home caught fire early Sunday morning.

A spokesperson with the Johsnon City Fire Department said crews responded to a home in the 1200-block of Carroll Creek Road just after midnight. Once on scene, firefighters found flames in the upstairs portion of the home. Captain Steve Weaver with the Johnson City Fire Department said 50 percent of the home was damaged.

Two residents and 25 rescue cats made it out safely. The American Red Cross will help the couple find temporary shelter while the animals will be taken care of by animal control.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.