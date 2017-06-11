Johnson City couple, 25 rescue cats displaced after early Sunday fire

WJHL Published: Updated:
(WJHL)

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- A Johnson City couple is displaced after their home caught fire early Sunday morning.

A spokesperson with the Johsnon City Fire Department said crews responded to a home in the 1200-block of Carroll Creek Road just after midnight. Once on scene, firefighters found flames in the upstairs portion of the home. Captain Steve Weaver with the Johnson City Fire Department said 50 percent of the home was damaged.

Two residents and 25 rescue cats made it out safely. The American Red Cross will help the couple find temporary shelter while the animals will be taken care of by animal control.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s