It’s do or die for the Preds: Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Predators swept through the Blackhawks in the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup First Round.

They powered through the Blues in the Stanley Cup Second Round.

They outlasted the Ducks in the NHL Conference Final.

Now, the Predators are looking at the one scenario they haven’t faced all playoff season: An elimination game.

The Predators head coach, Peter Laviolette has supreme confidence in his team going into Game 6 tonight at Bridgestone Arena against the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

“They fought hard to get to this point – through adversity,” stated Laviolette. “Yet they still maintain a level of confidence and belief that we can beat anybody on any given day. And today is no different.”

Confidence is the last word you would have used in describing the Predators play at PPG Paints Arena for Game 5.

With allowing the first goal only 90 seconds into the start of Thursday night’s tilt, followed by goalie Pekka Rinne getting pulled after the first period, it was a rough night at the office for the Preds.

However, during this playoff run, the Predators have been a stellar 9-1 on home ice. The Predators look to extend this series for all the marbles to one more game in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. Sunday night.