Big Kahuna Wing Festival returns to World’s Fair Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – A popular food event is returning to Knoxville next week, as the Big Kahuna Wing Festival, presented by US Foods, heads back to World’s Fair Park, in downtown Knoxville, June 17, from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The festival follows the success of last year’s event, which saw donations of more than $70,000 and attendance of 8,000 – 2,000 more than the festival had drawn in past events.

Over 40 teams will compete to become the Big Kahuna of Wings and Tennessee State Champion.The musical lineup includes performances by The West King String Band, The Coveralls, The Stella Vees, and Crawlspace with special guest, 17yr old Eli Fox.

Features of this year’s festival include over 15,000 lbs. of wings, various wing eating competitions, wing cooking competitions, children’s activities and a silent auction.

General admission tickets are now available for $15 and include access to the festival, along with 30 wings from the wing competition teams. Additional wings are available for purchase (2 wings for $1), while other food and drink vendors will also be on-site. General admission tickets will also be sold at the door for $20, and children under eight are free.

Proceeds from the event go to The Empty Stocking Fund, Second Harvest Food Bank and The Butterfly Fund of Knoxville. There will also be a silent auction benefiting Big Heads Big Hearts. To date, the festival has raised over $160,000 for these organizations.

To learn more, or purchase tickets online visit the official website here.

Tickets can also be purchased at Big Kahuna Wings Bar & Grill, or any participating Food City.