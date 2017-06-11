4 people injured in Chattanooga drive-by shooting

Published:
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – Chattanooga Police say one person is in critical condition and three others are being treated for non-life threatening injuries after a drive by shooting on Bonny Oaks Drive.

It happened early Sunday morning outside PlayHouse Lounge.

Investigators have not named any suspects.

Our sister station WTVC News Channel 9 in Chattanooga has a crew at the scene. They report more and more shell casings being found are gradually expanding the crime scene.

No details about the identities of the victims have been released.

