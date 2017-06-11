4 people injured in Chattanooga drive-by shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – Chattanooga Police say one person is in critical condition and three others are being treated for non-life threatening injuries after a drive by shooting on Bonny Oaks Drive.

It happened early Sunday morning outside PlayHouse Lounge.

Investigators have not named any suspects.

Our sister station WTVC News Channel 9 in Chattanooga has a crew at the scene. They report more and more shell casings being found are gradually expanding the crime scene.

No details about the identities of the victims have been released.

This is a breaking news story. For the latest on breaking news, weather, traffic and more download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App.