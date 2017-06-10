Suspect arrested after trying to rob Blount County store with a rock

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
(AP)

ALCOA (WATE) – One person has been arrested after trying to rob an Alcoa convenience store with a rock Saturday afternoon according to Blount County dispatch.

The attempted robbery occurred at Ian’s Market along 1354 N Wright Rd in Alcoa at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Blount County dispatch says an officer held the suspect at gunpoint at the scene and eventually deployed a K-9 unit to take down the suspect.

The suspect was then arrested and transported to the Blount County Jail.

The suspect’s identification has not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are released.

