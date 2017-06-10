Preds’ Roman Josi, Mike Fisher visit young fan battling cancer

By Published: Updated:
Nashville Predators' Roman Josi (right) and Mike Fisher pose with 2-year-old Trip Phinney and his mom Theresa on Friday. (Photo Credit: Paperdolls Photography)

Murfreesboro, TN (WATE) – Fresh off a disappointing 6-0 loss in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, Nashville Predators Roman Josi and Mike Fisher got off the plane in Nashville on Friday more concerned with Trip Phinney than a looming do-or-die Game 6.

The two-year-old Trip is in hospice care, battling cancer.

Like much of the state, he’s fallen in love with the Predators too, watching the games from home and calling the players his friends when he’s see them on television. Stephanie Mullowney, who runs a photography business in the area called Paperdolls Photography, caught wind of Trip’s battle and reached out to Josi. Paperdolls specializes in photography of special needs children. Mullowney’s work had familiarized her with Josi’s activity in the local Best Buddies Organization.

Josi and Fisher showed up to the Phinney’s house in Murfreesboro on Friday, bringing along signed hockey sticks and pucks, and smiles.

Nashville Predators visit child battling cancer

Stephanie wrote a first-hand account of the afternoon. If you’d like to read it, or learn more about Paperdolls Photography: click here.

If you’re interested in helping the Phinney’s with their medical costs, the family has opened a donations page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s