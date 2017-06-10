Plane lands on Interstate 40/65 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Before 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a small aircraft landed near the Nashville Loop (Interstate 40/Interstate 65).

The plane is located near the entrance ramp leading to I-40 westbound near the Jefferson Street exit (mile marker 207).

The pilot of the plane told WATE’s sister station WKRN that he was flying a banner as it experienced Cylinder failure, and needed to land.

He had to let go of the banner before landing the plane.

The plane landed safely and the pilot suffered no injuries. He is awaiting for a truck to pick up the plane.

Traffic is not affected too much but it is slowed as they pass by the plane.