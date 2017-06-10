Lifestar called for man injured in Maryville motorcycle crash

MARYVILLE (WATE) – One man was transported to UT Medical Center via Lifestar after a single-person motorcycle accident in Maryville Saturday afternoon according to Blount County dispatch.

Dispatch says the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. along 1037 Galyon road.

No updates have been given on the condition of the victim or how the crash occurred. Blount County dispatch described the incident as a wreck with injuries.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the accident.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate.

