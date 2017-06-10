Kids learn how to fly fish during free fish day event

NORRIS (WATE) – Saturday was free fishing day and kids of all ages spent the morning fly fishing at the Clinch River in Norris.

The Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited held its yearly free fish day event where kids learned how to tie flies, ride in a boat, eat hot dogs and fly fish.

Event Organizer Dick Geiger says the group hopes the day will get more people interested in the sport.

“We feel like it’s important to get the younger generations involved in fishing because once you get them hooked, so to speak, they’re always going to stay with it,” said Geiger.

Most of the kids caught a fish during the day.

“I caught a really big one,” said seven-year-old Ashlynn Camp. “The guy said I caught the longest fish he caught on this whole entire day and it was really rainbow-ish.”

Geiger says around 50 to 70 kids came out to fish.