Heartbreaker at Baker all women’s joy ride first of it’s kind in Tennessee

Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee’s first ever women’s only enduro mountain bike race will be held Sunday, June 10.

Bell Joy Ride Knoxville and 3rd Coast Productions is encouraging all women that mountain bike to come out for the 3rd Coast Productions Presents Bell Joy Ride Heartbreaker at Baker Enduro.

There will be five stages that will test each riders’ skills and endurance.

Expect fun, fast and flowing downhill terrain. Whether you like to ride, race, or just enjoy getting outside with your friends, the Bell Joy Ride with Third Coast Productions brings together the women’s cycling community in a unique and supportive environment.

The highlight of the weekend is a women’s enduro race on Sunday catered to all levels, including the first-timers category, all the way up to the seasoned racers.

If you want to learn more skills and gain confidence on the bike, join the Joy Ride course pre-ride on Saturday, June 10. The event is open to the public, even spectators who are not planning to ride.

Then cap off a full day with the Men’s Joy Ride DRAG Race with guys dressed in skirts, halter tops, and heels.

The race will start promptly after the Heartbreaker at Baker Women’s Enduro race and feature a dirt crit format. Men will race for 20 minutes on a short course near the start/finish. Spectators will get to cheer on their favorite riders on a super fast, fun lap. Registration is required.

In March 2016, Bell Joy Ride Knoxville TN Ambassador, Missy Petty and her rad squad of lady Joy Riders hosted the first of many all women mountain bike rides: all women, all levels.

Schedule of Events and Prices:

Saturday June 10:

All Day – Course will be marked and open for practice

Evening hours – Pre-Race Party Sponsored by Yee-Haw Brewing Company and SoKno Taco

Sunday June 11:

7:30 – 8:30am – Rider check in & registration

8:45am – Riders Meeting

9:00am – Riders leave for Stage 1

3:00pm – Awards

Awards go 3 deep.

Categories (registration fee $75 for all racers– includes t-shirt): No license required to be in contention or compete in any category.

Beginner: Must be between the ages of 19 and 99 years old on 12/31/2017

Sport: Must be between the ages of 19 and 99 years old on 12/31/2017

Expert: Must be between the ages of 19 and 99 years old on 12/31/2017

Masters: 40+

Masters: 50+

All riders in all categories are eligible to win prizes, thanks to Visit Knoxville, Bell Bike Helmets, Harper’s Bike Shop, CamelBak, Industry 9, Infinit Nutrition, Thompson, and more.