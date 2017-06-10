Flags lowered to half-staff to honor fallen Tennessee World War II soldier

(Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Veterans Services)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Flags over the Tennessee State Capitol and all state office buildings will be lowered to half-staff Saturday to honor a soldier killed in World War II.

Army Pfc. Reece Gass of Greeneville was serving with the 3rd Armored Division in Belgium when enemy fire destroyed his tank in 1945. He was just 20 years old.

While investigators found remains of a soldier in a tank in 1947, repeated efforts to identify them were unsuccessful until earlier this year.

The remains of Pfc. Gass were finally returned home to Tennessee on Thursday.

He will be buried this weekend with full military honors at Cross Anchor Cemetery in Greeneville.

