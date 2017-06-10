Are you prepared for disaster? Preparedness Expo teaches you how to survive

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Bullseye Preparedness and Outdoor Expo aims to teach thousands of average people how to live a more self reliant lifestyle.

It will be held in Pigeon Forge at the LeConte Center Saturday, June 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“There is no doubt that anyone paying attention to the business world will see that even the most vanilla retailers are responding to a growing demand for tools and gear that appeal to the prepared individual,” said Morgan Stewart, editor of the self-reliance business trade publication Paratus Business News. “Public concern over annual threats like hurricanes or ice storms, and potential threats like terrorist attacks, or even Ebola and Zika, has spiked recently and spawned a growing interest in self-reliance by average people. Of course, residents in this region are all too familiar with disasters. But it’s not just emergencies. Even younger generations are genuinely making more traditional lifestyle choices like hunting, backyard farming and more.”

Some experts believe there are 4 million survivalists nationwide and another 3 million off-grid homesteaders, which means there are millions of Americans who live somewhere in the middle of those two definitions.

“It’s not all products for surviving in the bush without electricity, although that is an important component of the show,” said Kevin Murphy, Bullseye event organizer. “Many people define preparedness as simply redirecting parts of their lives to a more natural, self-sufficient way of living. The products on sale, presentations, and demonstrations are about more than surviving an emergency. Attendees will learn natural, do-it-yourself living skills.”

One-day general admission tickets cost $10 at the door, or $5 if purchased in advance. VIP tickets, which allow for access to the expo before the doors officially open, cost $17.50 per day.

Click here to purchase tickets online.