2 Texas toddlers die after being left in car for more than 15 hours

KERRVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Two young sisters died after their mother left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said Friday.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said Amanda Hawkins, 19, showed up at a hospital in Kerrville with her two daughters, Brynn, 1, and Addyson, 2. Hospital staff determined the children were in “grave condition” and transported them to University Hospital in San Antonio.

At the time, Hawkins told hospital staff she, her friend and her two daughters had been at a nearby lake smelling flowers when the children collapsed. An investigation revealed the two young girls had been left in their mother’s vehicle overnight on Monday, June 6 until noon the following day. Authorities say while her children were in the car for more than 15 hours, she was inside a home with her friends.

Once Hawkins discovered the girls, investigators say she tried to bathe them and did not “immediately want to take the girls to the hospital because she did not want to get in trouble.” Even though hospital staff tried to save the baby and toddler, they both died Thursday afternoon.

“This is by far the most horrific case of child endangerment that I have seen in the 37 years that I have been in law enforcement,” said Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer in a statement.

Hawkins is currently in a San Antonio jail awaiting transfer back to Kerr County. She is currently charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child but the sheriff says they expect the charges to be updated since the girls died.