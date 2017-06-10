2 people killed in Knox County after single car accident

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two people are dead following a Saturday night car crash in Knoxville according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash reportedly started when a red Chevrolet Corvette was traveling on Brown Gap Road around 8:30 p.m. and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The Corvette then left the roadway near Maize Drive, struck an embankment, and rolled over. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the car.

KCSO says they do not know whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Speed is thought to have been a factor in the crash and neither victim is believed to have been wearing a seatbelt.

The names of the victims will be released after families have been notified.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s