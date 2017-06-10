2 people killed in Knox County after single car accident

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two people are dead following a Saturday night car crash in Knoxville according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash reportedly started when a red Chevrolet Corvette was traveling on Brown Gap Road around 8:30 p.m. and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The Corvette then left the roadway near Maize Drive, struck an embankment, and rolled over. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the car.

KCSO says they do not know whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Speed is thought to have been a factor in the crash and neither victim is believed to have been wearing a seatbelt.

The names of the victims will be released after families have been notified.