KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Havoc is a 2-year-old American pit bull terrier, who Young Williams Animal Center says is well behaved.

Young-Williams is currently running a special. Any pet five months and older can be adopted for only $25.

More online: Dog Days of Summer

For more information on adopting Havoc or any other pet at Young-Williams, call (865) 215-6599, visit their website, or either location at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike.