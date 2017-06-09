World’s Fair Park, Krutch Park fountains reopen after leak repairs

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
World's Fair Park fountains are closed for repairs.

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The fountains at both World’s Fair Park and Krutch Park are back open after major water leak repairs.

The water feature at World’s Fair Park was closed in mid-May after it was discovered to be leaking 5,000 gallons of water per hour. The fountains consist of around 280 pipes, so an outside contractor was hired to fix it.

The Public Building Authority says a temporary solution was found that will allow the fountain to be open for the season.

Previous story: World’s Fair Park, Krutch Park play fountains closed for repairs

Meanwhile, the fountains in Krutch Park also ran into some maintenance issues. Crews were able to fix those in house and the fountains opened earlier this week.

“Anytime we de-winterize plumbing lines to prepare for the summer, there’s a risk of running across a leak,” said Chad Weth, Director of Public Service for the City. “Luckily, our crews were able to make the repair for kids to enjoy the fountains for the majority of their summer break.”

The fountains at Market Square and Volunteer Landing were not affected. The city of Knoxville’s fountains are open during the summer season from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

 

