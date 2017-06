KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee Free Fishing Day is Saturday.

Public parks and lakes across the state will be hosting the event.

Tellico River is joining in the fun. Children ages 12 and under can fish for free. The river is next to the Tellico Trout Hatchery.

The Cove at Concord Park in Knoxville was scheduled to host an event. However, the park was closed over the past weeks due to storm damage.

For more information and more locations, visit the TWRA’s website.