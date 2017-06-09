Stanley Cup Finals watch party to take place at Market Square

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville fans will be able to cheer on the Nashville Predators without going out of town.

There will be a watch party at Market Square Saturday night at 8 p.m.

“Hockey fans are going to fill Market Square Sunday night when the Nashville Predators fight to stay in the Stanley Cup Finals,” said Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett. “The atmosphere on The Square is going to be awesome. I appreciate the City of Knoxville, Visit Knoxville and WIVK for partnering with Knox County to make #PredsOnTheSquare happen.”

There will be limited seating provided. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

“Hockey fever is rampant in Knoxville,” said Mayor Rogero. “Many Predator fans have requested a special watch party on Market Square, and we’re excited to partner with Knox County and Visit Knoxville and WIVK to bring Game 6 on the big screen to local fans. Go Preds!”

Fans can buy food and drinks at restaurants near by. Open containers of alcohol are not allowed outside of businesses.

“Preds on the Square is going to be a fun event for locals and visitors alike in Knoxville Sunday night,” said Visit Knoxville President Kim Bumpas. “It’s very exciting when the City and the County come together to create an event like this for our community.”

The Preds will face the Penguins in Nashville for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup finals at 8 p.m.