Sevierville police report increase in counterfeit money

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Sevierville Police Department says it has seen a recent increase in the use of counterfeit money.

They say while it’s common to get four or five reports of phony cash per month, they received 13 cases in May and there are seven so far in June.

Most of the counterfeit bills are in denominations of $10, $20 and $100. If you think you’ve received one, contact your local law enforcement agency. Det. Kevin Bush is investigating the case in Sevierville. His number is (865) 868-1748.

