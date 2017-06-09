New mural to be unveiled on Ten Mile Creek Greenway

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE)  – A new mural will be unveiled in June on the Ten Mille Creek Greenway.

The mural was designed by East Tennessee artist Curtis Glover to represent the relationship between local stream ecosystems. It will be unveiled June 14.

In the mural, there are fish, water bugs, amphibians, reptiles and plants. The animals and plants are species that live in East Tennessee stream environments.

Knox County Stormwater and Parks & Recreation hope the mural will promote the importance of protecting the environment.

