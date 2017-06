MARYVILLE (WATE) – A Blount County man died after his lawnmower flipped over Thursday.

David Lahrs, 54, was riding his lawnmower Thursday evening.

The report says when the lawnmower was near a retaining pond on William Blount Drive, it flipped over and went on top of Lahrs. The lawnmower slid into the pond.

Investigators say his death was an accident.