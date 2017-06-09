Man said he was ‘doing God’s work’ selling drugs at Bonnaroo

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Coffee County deputies said they saw a man with items that appeared to be narcotics sitting under a tent at Bonnaroo on Wednesday.

The deputies stated they approached David Brady, 45 of Albany, New York, as he apparently tossed an item behind him.

When Brady stood to his feet, he allegedly had a bag of mushrooms hanging from his waistband, according to deputies.

Authorities searched the man and, according to the arrest warrant, found 37 pills made to look as if they were molly (synthetic drug that alters mood and perception), 22 bags of fake mushrooms, approximately 1,000 hits of fake acid, 20 bags made to look like cocaine and an incense stick made to look like black tar heroin.

The arrest warrant also stated that Brady told deputies that he was doing God’s work by selling fake drugs.

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Investigator James Sherrill charged Brady with two counts of counterfeit controlled substances.

It was later discovered that while checking Brady for warrants, authorities found that the man was wanted in Franklin County, Arkansas on a felony bench warrant. The state of Arkansas will extradite Brady. He was then charged by deputies with being a fugitive from justice.

Brady’s bond was set at $120,000 and he will appear in Coffee County court on August 11, 2017.