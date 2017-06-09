Madisonville bride with terminal cancer dies after marrying high school sweetheart

Related Coverage Madisonville bride marries high school sweetheart despite cancer diagnosis

MADISONVILLE (WATE) – A Madisonville woman who married her high school sweetheart after receiving a devastating cancer diagnosis has died.

A post to a Facebook page created for updates on Ronda Mager said she passed away Thursday night. She was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called epithelioid sarcoma last year and was told last month she only had days to live.

She and Matthew Mager met in middle school and once they graduated from high school, their relationship blossomed. They’ve been together for 10 years and have two children. They wanted a big wedding, but financially, it couldn’t happen.

Ronda Mager said she wanted to share this story in case there were others who may have cancer, no matter what kind. She wanted people to not be afraid to go to the doctor, ask for second opinions, and she hopes to raise awareness for research.

