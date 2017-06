(WATE) – Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is giving back to teachers during the summer.

Teachers can receive a free coffee with any regular priced purchase throughout June and July.

Teachers must show their school ID. The offer is only available at certain locations.

For a list of locations and contact information, visit Krispy Kreme’s website.

It's time for teachers to celebrate a great year! Let's celebrate all summer with free coffee w/ purchase (show school ID – select US shops) pic.twitter.com/cY42QVxu8i — krispykreme (@krispykreme) June 7, 2017