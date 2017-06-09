Knoxville police believe 2 missing person cases are connected

Related Coverage Deputies search for missing Knoxville woman, possibly seen in Colorado

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department said they believe two women from Knoxville who were reported missing may be together.

Anna Leigh Settle, 23, and Heather Duncan, 23, were both reported missing. Families believe Settle and Duncan were last seen on May 24 at a KOA Campground in Strasburg, Colorado. They may be in the company of Settle’s boyfriend, Bryan Henderson.

WATE 6 On Your Side spoke with Duncan’s parents on June 6. Her parent’s said they are frantic to find their daughter.

They said the last time they spoke to her she called them crying and said she was going to rehab for problems with alcohol. She told them she was with a counselor. When they asked for contact information, the counselor said they would send the address to them to write to her.

Duncan’s parents found the conversation odd, so they drove to Knoxville from Virginia to try to figure out what was going on. They spoke to a bishop who said she told him he was going out west with a couple friends.

That was a different story than going to rehab. Duncan’s parents think their daughter was giving them a clue.

The family does not think Duncan ran away. They said they think something is terribly wrong.

“She knows me well enough, she knows her dad well enough, that we are not the kind of people to take things sitting down,” said Nancy Duncan, Heather’s mother. “The more we learn, the more bizarre everything became.”

Settle is 5’10, 115 pounds and has brown eyes. She is 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown eyes. She has brown, shoulder-length straight hair and a tattoo of a small skeleton key on the middle of her back.

Duncan is 5’8, 104 pounds. She has dark brown, shoulder-length, naturally wavy hair. Her ears, nose and navel are pierced and she wears dark-rimmed glasses. Her tattoos include a rose/clock quarter sleeve on her right arm, “Enlightenment” on her left inner arm, an owl on her left wrist, a stick figure girl on her outer left arm, a large flower on her torso, and a dream catcher on her back left shoulder.

Duncan drives a red 2014 Nissan Versa sedan with Tennessee license plate N8832F.

Anyone who has seen either woman is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243 or Knoxville Police Department at (865) 215-7212.