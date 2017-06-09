Knoxville police prevent armed robbery

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – An armed robbery was prevented by Knoxville police officers Friday morning.

Investigators say around 9:04 a.m. an anonymous caller reported a suspicious person inside the Dollar General location at 2265 McCalla Avenue.

The suspect was wearing a dark jacket with a hood, sunglasses and a bandanna around his neck.

Police officers discovered the man had a 1911-style handgun. The suspect ran from officers but was caught in a parking lot of Walter P Taylor Homes.

Charges are pending.

There was an armed robbery at the same location on Thursday.