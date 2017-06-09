Knoxville police prevent armed robbery

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Knoxville Police Department)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – An armed robbery was prevented by Knoxville police officers Friday morning.

Investigators say around 9:04 a.m. an anonymous caller reported a suspicious person inside the Dollar General location at 2265 McCalla Avenue.

The suspect was wearing a dark jacket with a hood, sunglasses and a bandanna around his neck.

Police officers discovered the man had a 1911-style handgun. The suspect ran from officers but was caught in a parking lot of Walter P Taylor Homes.

Charges are pending.

There was an armed robbery at the same location on Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s