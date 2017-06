KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man was arrested Friday for sexual battery by an authority figure.

Joseph L. Colorusso, 64, was indicted by a Knox County grand jury earlier.

He was arrested around 10:30 a.m. by the U.S. Marshals Service-led Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.