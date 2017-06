KNOXVILLE (WATE) – People filled local bars and breweries to kick off Knoxville Craft Beer Week Friday night.

“It’s just a chance for all the Knoxville craft beer consumers to come out and hang out with all the breweries. Some of the brewers are here. Some of the owners are here. So it’s kind of a relaxed environment to ask questions and talk about beer,” said Eric Roberts with Saw Works Brewing Company.

The event officially begins on Saturday.

