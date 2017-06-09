June 2017: Full ‘strawberry mini-moon rises Friday

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Observers will see a special type of full moon that comes only once a year: the minimoon, or a full moon that appears slightly smaller than usual.

Friday morning, at 9:09 a.m. EDT, the minimoon will reach its fullest phase. At this time, the natural satellite will be below the horizon for observers in the continental U.S., but early risers in Hawaii and parts of Alaska will have a chance to see the minimoon at its fullest, weather permitting.

Friday evening, East Tennessee should have a great night for viewing the moon with a mostly clear sky overhead

This 6th full moon of the year. It will be followed by:

July – Buck Moon

August – Sturgeon Moon

September – Corn Moon

October – Hunter’s Moon

Novembers – Beaver Moon

December – Cold Moon

Happy moon watching!