Human remains found in Blount County

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Deputies are on the scene in Blount County where human remains were found Friday morning.

The remains were found in the area of Butterfly Gap Loop Road. Deputies found the remains and an expert with the University of Tennessee Department of Anthropology confirmed they were human. An autopsy is scheduled Saturday to determine who the remains belong to and how the person died.

No other information has been released.

Mary Ruth Walker, 69, was reported missing in early May from her home on Butterfly Gap Loop Road. It is not yet known if the remains are connected to her case.

Previous story: Blount County deputies continue search for missing Maryville woman

