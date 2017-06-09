Human remains found in Blount County

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
(source: Blount County Sheriff's Office)

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Deputies are on the scene in Blount County where human remains were found Friday morning.

The remains were found in the area of Butterfly Gap Loop Road. Deputies found the remains and an expert with the University of Tennessee Department of Anthropology confirmed they were human. An autopsy is scheduled Saturday to determine who the remains belong to and how the person died.

No other information has been released.

Mary Ruth Walker, 69, was reported missing in early May from her home on Butterfly Gap Loop Road. It is not yet known if the remains are connected to her case.

Previous story: Blount County deputies continue search for missing Maryville woman

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weather, traffic and sports information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s