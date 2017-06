KNOXVILLE (WATE) – HGTV fans can meet “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott in Knoxville.

The host will be at the Cherokee Country Club June 19 for the Splendor in the Glass reception.

Attendees can have drinks, hors d’oeuvres and more.

Tickets are $100 per person. Golfers playing in the Children’s Hosptial Golf Classic can buy a ticket for $75. Proceeds will benefit the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

For more information, visit the event’s website.