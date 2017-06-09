Farragut burglary suspect arrested in Powell

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man wanted for burglarizing a Farragut home was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Thursday afternoon.

Maleake D. Tatham, 21, of Knoxville was taken into custody Thursday, just before 4:30 p.m., after a detective saw him pull into an apartment complex parking lot in Powell. Tatham was charged with aggravated burglary, theft and violation of probation.

The sheriff’s office said Tatham was wanted for burglarizing a home in the Fox Den subdivision on Tuesday. He has a criminal history in Knox County that includes aggravated assault, theft and aggravated burglary, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said they are continuing to investigate and more charges against Tatham are possible. Tatham is at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a combined $23,000 bond.