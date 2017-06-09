Eric Berry buys food to go in Knoxville, gives it to the homeless

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Former Vols defensive back and current Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry is endearing himself to his fans.

A photo of him giving food to three homeless people outside a parking garage in Downtown Knoxville has received thousands of shares. Rebecca Scott Mills posted the photo. She said her husband who is a sports nut recognized Berry while they were out at Stock and Barrel in Market Square.

“As we were leaving Eric was in front of us carrying his to-go food. What happened next brought tears to my eyes,” wrote Mills. “He delivered the food to three homeless people on the streets and then kneeled down and prayed with them. To see a professional athlete have such a respect for humanity is impressive.”

In an interview with Arrowhead Pride, Mills said Berry wasn’t even eating. He had three to-go boxes and three drinks. She said she will forever cheer for Berry’s team after witnessing the act of kindness.