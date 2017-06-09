City of Knoxville to host business opportunities breakfast

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: Creative Commons)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The City of Knoxville is helping create new business opportunities in the area.

There will be a Business Opportunities Breakfast event on June 14.

The event will feature presentations in small group settings from various city departments: Community Development, Engineering, Fire, Fleet, Knoxville Area Transit, Knoxville’s Community Development Corp, Knoxville Utilities Board, Parks and Recreation, Police, Public Building Authority, Public Service and Redevelopment.

The free event will be at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum at 500 Howard Baker Jr. Avenue from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

To register, visit the city’s website.

