Christian Coleman sweeps 100m, 200m national titles

By Published:

EUGENE, Ore. (WATE) – 2017 officially belongs to Christian Coleman.

You can’t take it away from him, you can’t steal it from him and you definitely can’t race him for it. He owns it.

Coleman became just the second sprinter in NCAA history to win the 60m and 200m indoors while finishing first in the 100m and 200m outdoors on Saturday at the NCAA Track and Field Championships.

The Tennessee junior joins his mentor Justin Gatlin, a former Tennessee great, as the only sprinters to accomplish the double-double.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s