Christian Coleman sweeps 100m, 200m national titles

EUGENE, Ore. (WATE) – 2017 officially belongs to Christian Coleman.

You can’t take it away from him, you can’t steal it from him and you definitely can’t race him for it. He owns it.

Coleman became just the second sprinter in NCAA history to win the 60m and 200m indoors while finishing first in the 100m and 200m outdoors on Saturday at the NCAA Track and Field Championships.

The Tennessee junior joins his mentor Justin Gatlin, a former Tennessee great, as the only sprinters to accomplish the double-double.

