VIDEO: New Jersey woman, distracted by cell phone, falls through sidewalk access door

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

PLAINFIELD, N.J. (WATE) – A New Jersey woman was sent to the hospital Thursday afternoon after falling six feet through a sidewalk access door. Police say she was distracted by her cell phone.

WABC-TV reports the 67-year-old woman seemed to be texting when she fell through the open door. Firefighters rushed to help her out and take her to the hospital where she is listed in serious condition.

Police told the television station the access doors were open because gas lines were being repaired in the area.

