Thousands of fans make their way to Bonnaroo

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WATE) – Day one of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is in the books. Organizers are calling this year the “Sweet 16,” celebrating 16 years in Manchester, Tennessee.

Tens of thousands of fans from all over the country are camping out for four days on the farm. A group of UT students and Knoxville natives said this is their first year at the event and it’s all about music and spending quality time with friends.

“We got a big group. We just love the live music atmosphere. We love getting out there, drinking some cold ones with the boys, you know. We love taking our shirts off and having a good time, you know. That’s why we’re out here,” said Elliot Granju.

“I mean, I don’t know why I haven’t come here the last 10 years of my life. Hopefully, I’ll be here the next couple of years. Good lineups, hopefully,” said Gil Turner.

There were no major headliners on Thursday as fans trickled into the campgrounds throughout the night. U2 will take the stage on Friday, then the Red Hot Chili Peppers on Saturday. The Weeknd performs on Sunday.