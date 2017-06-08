TBI: School crime down, domestic violence up in latest reports

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its annual studies on school crime and domestic violence on Thursday, showing school crime has decreased, while domestic violence has increased.

The school crime report shows the overall number of offenses reported decreased 8.8 percent from 2014 to 2016 and simple assault was the most frequently reported offense. The report also showed the largest percentage of reported school crimes happened in the afternoon hours and in the month of September.

More online: TBI School Crime Report

The domestic violence report showed a total of 78,100 incidents reported in 2016, an increase of 0.4 percent from 2015. Simple assault accounted for 66.7 percent of the reported incidents, and females were three times as likely to be victimized as males, accounting for 71.5 percent of victims.

More online: TBI Domestic Violence Report

Juveniles were 9.6 percent of reported domestic violence victims.