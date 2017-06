LOUDON (WATE) – A Loudon County boat ramp is down to one ramp due to a vehicle in the water.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office shared photos on Facebook Thursday afternoon showing what appears to be a blue pickup truck submerged in the water near Clear Creek boat ramp off Tellico Parkway.

Crews are working to get the vehicle out of the water. Deputies did not release a timetable for reopening the ramp, nor did they discuss how the vehicle ended up in the water in the first place.