Store clerk pistol-whipped by armed robber at Knoxville dollar store

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department is searching for a robber who assaulted a store clerk.

The robbery happened at around 11:49 a.m. Thursday at a Dollar General Store located at 2265 McCalla Avenue. Police said the clerk was taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The employee at the store told police a man rushed into the store with a handgun and violently demanded money. While he was trying to comply, the clerk said the suspect pointed the handgun at him and then struck him in the face several times with the gun.

Police said the suspect then grabbed the cash register drawer and ran out of the store. The suspect is described as a black man wearing a dark hoody jacket and dark pants.