Record number of Knoxville households recycle

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville is at an all-time high for households with curbside recycling.

The city is working to deliver 1,521 new recycling carts. Once the cars are delivered, the city will have 26,198 households with curbside recycling.

“We know Knoxville families are passionate about recycling, so we want to make it easy,” Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero said. “We’re setting a new bar with a record number of households, but this is a record meant to be broken. We’ll continue to expand the curbside program.”

Chad Weth, Public Service Director with the city of Knoxville, says recycling is not only good for the environment but also saves taxpayers’ money by diverting recyclable materials from the landfill. He said the expansion of curbside recycling will also benefit large families with their regular garbage collection.

This year, the City delivered new standardized 95-gallon trash carts to all City households, a key component in modernizing the City’s residential garbage collection – upgrades that will save City taxpayers $2 million each year. The carts allow the City’s contractor, Waste Connections, to utilize trucks designed to hoist the receptacles and dump the trash into the back of their garbage trucks, but the new collection process requires that residents place all their garbage inside their cart.

“We’ve gotten some complaints, especially from large families, that it’s sometimes a struggle to get all the trash into the cart,” Weth said. “But curbside recycling is a great remedy. Now, the same families can cut their garbage output in half by recycling.”

For those wanting to sign up for recycling call (865) 215-4311 or dial 3-1-1.