Motorcycle crash closes I-275 southbound lanes in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The southbound lanes of Interstate 275 were closed Thursday night following a motorcycle crash described as “serious” by the Knoxville Police Department.

The crash was reported around 10:15 p.m. near the Woodland Avenue exit. Southbound traffic is being diverted to Heiskell Avenue. The roadway isn’t estimated to reopen until around 1 a.m.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene working to learn more details.

