Clinton man charged with rape, exploitation of a minor

CLINTON (WATE) – A man in Clinton is facing multiple charges for rape a juvenile.

Brian J. Seeber, 42, is charged with 7 counts of rape and 4 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. Detectives with the Clinton Police Department said the charges are related to incidents that occurred between August 2015 and February 2017.

Police said the victim first reported the incidents on March 6, 2017. Since reporting, detectives said the victim has been living in a safe location and has had no further contact with Seeber.

Seeber was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Heis being held at the Anderson County Jail on $750,000 bond.