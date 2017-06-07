Yearling bear hit by car in Hawkins County

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A bear is recovering at Appalachian Bear Rescue after he was hit by a car.

The bear was hit on Highway 11 Tuesday afternoon, according to Mount Carmel Police Chief Jeff Jackson. Jackson said his officer stopped traffic until Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency arrived.

“It was having a hard time moving, it was kind of swaying back and forth you could tell it was hurt pretty bad, it looked like it was getting lethargic, at that point we decided to give it some water and it did revive it up,” Jackson told WJHL.

Chief Jackson said the person who hit the bear was cited for not immediately reporting the accident.

Appalachian Bear Rescue said the bear, later named “Hawkins,” was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center in serious, but stable condition. Veterinarians found no fractures, but Hawkins had multiple scrapes. He was placed on pain medication and drugs to counter any swelling of his brain.

“Hawkins Bear did well overnight,” said a spokesperson from Appalachian Bear Rescue. “Hawkins is lethargic from his accident, the stress of rescue and the pain meds, but at this time, that’s a good thing. He needs to rest.”

To follow along with Hawkins progress, follow Appalachian Bear Rescue on Facebook.

PHOTOS: Hawkins the Bear View as list View as gallery Open Gallery ( Mount Carmel Police Chief Jeff Jackson) ( Mount Carmel Police Chief Jeff Jackson) ( Mount Carmel Police Chief Jeff Jackson) ( Mount Carmel Police Chief Jeff Jackson) ( Mount Carmel Police Chief Jeff Jackson) ( Mount Carmel Police Chief Jeff Jackson) (Appalachian Bear Rescue) Dr. Morrison and her team examined Hawkins. (Appalachian Bear Rescue) Curator David with Hawkins Bear. (Appalachian Bear Rescue)