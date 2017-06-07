TVA to stay at Knoxville HQ, plans to consolidate other properties

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Authority announced Wednesday it will keep its headquarters at the Knoxville Office Complex.

The company has decided to not look into any other locations.

Also, it will consolidate functions from other Knoxville-area locations into the West Tower of the complex. Employees from those locations will move into the West Tower.

Currently, TVA uses around 40 percent of the complex and the majority of the East Tower is vacant.

The company says these actions are to increase efficiencies, and reduce operating and maintenance expenses.

TVA has more than 50 structures in the area and says many are under-used and in poor condition.

The company says improvements will be made at the complex this summer.