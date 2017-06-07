Tennessee Theatre to host many June events

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – There will be many events at the Tennessee Theatre in June.

Grammy winner Gladys Knight will be performing June 16.

The venue will be kicking off its Summer Movie Magic lineup on June 23. “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” will be the first movie shown. It will also be shown June 25.

The Black Jacket Symphony will be playing Led Zeppelin’s “II” album on June 24.

For more events and ticket information, visit TennesseeTheatre.com.