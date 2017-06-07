Tennessee Theatre to host many June events

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
FILE - This image released by Universal Pictures shows Henry Thomas as Elliott and E.T. in a basket on a bicycle in a scene from director Steven Spielberg's 1982 movie "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial." As astronomers debate whether it would be a good idea to send signals into the universe to look for extra-terrestrial life, in science-fiction movies, aliens sometimes come in peace  and often do not. (AP Photo/Universal Pictures)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – There will be many events at the Tennessee Theatre in June.

Grammy winner Gladys Knight will be performing June 16.

The venue will be kicking off its Summer Movie Magic lineup on June 23. “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” will be the first movie shown. It will also be shown June 25.

The Black Jacket Symphony will be playing Led Zeppelin’s “II” album on June 24.

For more events and ticket information, visit TennesseeTheatre.com.

