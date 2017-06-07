Tennessee hires Tony Vitello as baseball coach

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee announced Tony Vitello as the new baseball coach.

Vitello was the assistant coach/recruiting coordinator at Arkansas for four seasons. He has also coached at Missouri and Texas Christian.

He was ranked the No. 2 recruiting coordinator in the country by D1Baseball.com in 2016.

“We are thrilled to bring Coach Vitello’s passion for baseball, relationship building and student-athlete development into the Tennessee athletics family,” said Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics John Currie. “Proven experience evaluating and recruiting at the highest level and in the grind of the SEC was an absolute prerequisite, and Coach Vitello checks all the boxes. He has a track record of helping to build healthy and competitive programs—from those earliest relationships formed during the recruiting process through the development of young men into major league ballplayers. Coach Vitello has been to a dozen NCAA Tournaments, and he’s been part of a staff that led a team to Omaha. He knows firsthand what it takes to win in the Southeastern Conference, and he has triumphed in recruiting battles for elite prospects in our SEC footprint and other talent-rich areas across the country.”

Thrilled and excited to welcome our new @Vol_Baseball head coach, Tony Vitello, to the Tennessee Family! 🍊⚾️ pic.twitter.com/MtUhu4lMT5 — John Currie (@John_Currie) June 7, 2017